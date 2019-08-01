|
STEAD Carole Elizabeth July 23rd peacefully at home in Primrose Hill, aged 81 years,
the much loved wife of the late Terry, loving mum of Kim and Kevin, and mum in law of Steve and Jane.
The funeral service for
Carole will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday 14th August at 1.00.
Family flowers only please but any donations in lieu will be given to a charity of the family's choice for which a box will be provided.
The family would like to thank all
the Palliative Care Nurses and ambulance staff for the help and
support they gave to Carole.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 1, 2019