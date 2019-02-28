|
|
|
SPOONER (née Sharp)
Carol On Sunday February 24th at Wakefield Hospice following
a short illness, aged 70 years.
The much loved wife of Graham, dearly loved mother of
Steven and Lindsey and
a loving grandma of Sophie.
The funeral service for
Carol will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday March 15th at 1.00.
Family flowers only please
donations if desired will be
given to Wakefield Hospice for
which a box will be provided.
Please wear smart casual dress,
no black at the request of Carol.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 28, 2019
