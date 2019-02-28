Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
13:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Spooner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Spooner

Notice Condolences

Carol Spooner Notice
SPOONER (née Sharp)
Carol On Sunday February 24th at Wakefield Hospice following
a short illness, aged 70 years.
The much loved wife of Graham, dearly loved mother of
Steven and Lindsey and
a loving grandma of Sophie.
The funeral service for
Carol will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday March 15th at 1.00.
Family flowers only please
donations if desired will be
given to Wakefield Hospice for
which a box will be provided.
Please wear smart casual dress,
no black at the request of Carol.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices