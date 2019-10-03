Home

PITCHFORTH Carol On September 29th, aged 73 years.
A much loved mam of Sally and Tammy, mother in law of Steven and Graham, loving nan of Jamieleigh, Thomas, Tristan, Holly, Ellie, Elijah, Reuben and Arthur.
Passed away, now at peace.
Love you always x.
Carol's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday October 10th at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the
Prince of Wales Hospice for which
a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 3, 2019
