Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
13:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Carl Darrall Notice
DARRALL CARL JOSEPH In loving memory of Carl Darrall who passed away suddenly on
March 9th, aged 84 years,
and will be greatly missed
by all his loving family.
Carl's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 26th April at 1.00.
Family flowers only please as donations in memory of Carl are being received to purchase a defibrillator, for which a box will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact:
Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 22, 2019
