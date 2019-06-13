|
Woodcock Bryan Bryan and family would like to
thank all relatives and friends for their for sympathy and donations of £166.94 for the Macmillan Nurses received at this sad time.
Many thanks to all the staff
at Pinderfields, LGI and
to the doctors and nurses
at Crofton Health Centre.
Special thanks to Tracey, Julie, Bod, John and Gayle at Crofton WMC for excellent catering and to Carol and Helen of Market Florist Normanton for the beautiful floral arrangements. A special thank
you to Lesley Blessington for a wonderful service and to
Ian Burgess, Manorfields Funeral Home, Crofton for his excellent funeral arrangements.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
