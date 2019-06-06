Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Woodcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Woodcock

Notice Condolences

Bryan Woodcock Notice
Woodcock Bryan Of Crofton aged 73 years,
passed away on 22nd May 2019
in Leeds General Infirmary.
Beloved husband of the late Wendy, much loved father of Bryan
and stepfather of Gillian, Alison
and David. A loved grandfather
and much loved brother to
Pauline, Beryl, Elizabeth and
the late Arthur and Tony.
Bryan will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
The funeral service for
Bryan will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Monday 10th June at 09.20am.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The Macmillan Nurses
may be left in donation box at
the crematorium exit door.
All enquiries to
R J Burgess,
Manorfields Funeral Home,
Crofton 01924 860097
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.