|
|
|
Woodcock Bryan Of Crofton aged 73 years,
passed away on 22nd May 2019
in Leeds General Infirmary.
Beloved husband of the late Wendy, much loved father of Bryan
and stepfather of Gillian, Alison
and David. A loved grandfather
and much loved brother to
Pauline, Beryl, Elizabeth and
the late Arthur and Tony.
Bryan will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
The funeral service for
Bryan will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Monday 10th June at 09.20am.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The Macmillan Nurses
may be left in donation box at
the crematorium exit door.
All enquiries to
R J Burgess,
Manorfields Funeral Home,
Crofton 01924 860097
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
Read More