Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Foster

Notice Condolences

Bryan Foster Notice
FOSTER Bryan On 27th May 2019, aged 86 years of Ossett, beloved Husband of the late Joan, dear Father of Michael, Lynda, John and Julie,
loving Grandad and Great Grandad. Service and Cremation will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium. Further enquiries to
George Steele & Son,
Funeral Directors,
The Green, Ossett Telephone 01924 273285.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices