FOSTER Bryan On 27th May 2019, aged 86 years of Ossett, beloved Husband of the late Joan, dear Father of Michael, Lynda, John and Julie,
loving Grandad and Great Grandad. Service and Cremation will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium. Further enquiries to
George Steele & Son,
Funeral Directors,
The Green, Ossett Telephone 01924 273285.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 20, 2019
