Bronwen Wilson

WILSON Bronwen
(nee Erly) Sharon, Geoff and Annie would like to thank relatives, neighbours, friends and parishioners of
St Ignatius Church for their cards, mass intentions and kind words on their loss of Bronwen, also for their generous donations to
Parkinson's UK and Take Heart.
Thanks also to Caring for You,
Care Link, Paramedics, Resus and Ward 27 at Pinderfields.
Thanks also to Monsignor Smith, Crocodile Sisters for Catering and George Steele & Son
Funeral Directors.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 17, 2019
