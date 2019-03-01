|
THOMPSON Brian Ex Royal Signals Regiment.
Passed away peacefully
7th February 2019 at
Pinderfields Hospital, aged 79.
Dear son of the late Maud and the late Herbert. Dear brother of the late Michael and the late Eleanor and a dear uncle. Dearest father of Kim, Vicky, Amos and Zena and a dear father in law, dear grandfather and great grandfather, dear friend of Patricia. Always in our hearts. Funeral service Monday
11th March 2019 at 9.20am at Kettlethorpe Crematorium, followed by cremation.
Enquiries Harpins Funeral Service
01924 371091
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
