Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
09:15
Kettlethorpe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Thompson

Notice Condolences

Brian Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Brian Ex Royal Signals Regiment.
Passed away peacefully
7th February 2019 at
Pinderfields Hospital, aged 79.
Dear son of the late Maud and the late Herbert. Dear brother of the late Michael and the late Eleanor and a dear uncle. Dearest father of Kim, Vicky, Amos and Zena and a dear father in law, dear grandfather and great grandfather, dear friend of Patricia. Always in our hearts. Funeral service Monday
11th March 2019 at 9.20am at Kettlethorpe Crematorium, followed by cremation.
Enquiries Harpins Funeral Service
01924 371091
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices