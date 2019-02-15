|
EVANS Brian February 5th, passed
away peacefully in hospital.
Much loved Husband of Pat,
adored Dad, Grandad,
Brother-in-law and Uncle.
He will be missed by us
all more than words can say.
For anyone wishing to pay
their respects and share Brian's day,
the funeral will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Thursday February 21 st at 9.40am.
Family flowers only please,
but donation boxes will be available
for Yorkshire Cancer Research
and Wakefield Hospice should
you wish to contribute in lieu.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
