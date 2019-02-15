Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
09:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Evans

Notice Condolences

Brian Evans Notice
EVANS Brian February 5th, passed
away peacefully in hospital.
Much loved Husband of Pat,
adored Dad, Grandad,
Brother-in-law and Uncle.
He will be missed by us
all more than words can say.
For anyone wishing to pay
their respects and share Brian's day,
the funeral will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Thursday February 21 st at 9.40am.
Family flowers only please,
but donation boxes will be available
for Yorkshire Cancer Research
and Wakefield Hospice should
you wish to contribute in lieu.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.