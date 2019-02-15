Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Ossett)
7 Kingsway
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF5 8DA
01924 271612
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Service
Following Services
Ossett W.M.C.
Brenda Kilbank Notice
KILBANK Brenda On January 28th suddenly in
Carr Gate Nursing Home,
of Ossett, aged 75 years.
Brenda,
dearest wife of the late Philip,
a much loved mum, grandma,
great grandma and a dear sister.
Funeral Service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 28th February 2019
at 10.30am
followed by refreshments at
Ossett W.M.C.
Family flowers only please but
donations for the benefit of the
N.S.P.C.C
can be left in the donation box
at the crematorium or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
7 Kingsway, Ossett WF5 8DA.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
