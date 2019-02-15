|
|
|
KILBANK Brenda On January 28th suddenly in
Carr Gate Nursing Home,
of Ossett, aged 75 years.
Brenda,
dearest wife of the late Philip,
a much loved mum, grandma,
great grandma and a dear sister.
Funeral Service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 28th February 2019
at 10.30am
followed by refreshments at
Ossett W.M.C.
Family flowers only please but
donations for the benefit of the
N.S.P.C.C
can be left in the donation box
at the crematorium or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
7 Kingsway, Ossett WF5 8DA.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More