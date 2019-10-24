Home

VICKERS Blanche On 18th October 2019 peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital.
Dearly loved Mum to David and Carole and beloved Gran and
Great Gran.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu to Horbury Senior Citizens Support Group and British Heart Foundation gratefully received, a donation box will be available on the day. Service to be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 11.30am on 18th November 2019. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019
