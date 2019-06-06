Home

Betty Hutchinson

Betty Hutchinson Notice
HUTCHINSON Betty Passed away peacefully on
28th May 2019, aged 93 years.

Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, dearly loved Mum of Michael, Peter, Kevin and Karen,
dear Mother in Law, loving
Nana and Great Nana.

The funeral will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 3pm,
family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made to the Royal British Legion for which a plate will be available
at the service.

Enquiries please to Kettleys Funeral Service Tel: 01132503716
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
