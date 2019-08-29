|
Holliday Betty Passed away at home on
14th August 2019, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, much loved mum and
mother in law of Barry & Sue, Lestrene & Moosa and Kevin & Pam.
Loving Grandma to six grandchildren and three
great grandchildren. Will be sadly missed and remain forever in our hearts. Funeral Service at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Harpin's Funeral Services. Tel: 01924 371091
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 29, 2019