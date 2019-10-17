|
|
|
HESLOP Betty On October 11th in hospital, aged 93 years, of Lofthouse Gate, Betty, beloved wife of the late Harry, dearly loved mum of David and Paul, also a much loved mother in law, grandma, great grandma, sister and aunt.
Funeral service 11.00am Tuesday October 29th at Parkside Methodist Church, Outwood followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 17, 2019