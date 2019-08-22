|
CLEGG Betty On 05/08/2019
Peacefully at Pinderfields
Hospital, Betty, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late
Frank Clegg, loved Mum of
Lesley and Andrea and much
loved by her three Grandchildren
and three Great Grandchildren.
Service at St Peters and
St Leonards, Horbury at 10.30am
on Tuesday 3rd September,
followed by the committal at
Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only but donations
to St Peters greatly appreciated.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019