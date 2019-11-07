Home

BASSON Betty On 29th October peacefully in
West Riding Nursing Home and of Wrenthorpe aged 97 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Ernest
and a much loved Mother of David and Ann. Also a loving Grandma
and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Donations in lieu of flowers
for Admiral Nurses.
Funeral Wednesday 13th November. Service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40am.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 7, 2019
