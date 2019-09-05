Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00
St Joseph's RC Church
Rothwell
LEE Bernard Benedict On August 31st peacefully in
West Ridings Nursing Home and
of Stanley, aged 79 years, Bernard.
Beloved husband of Mary, dearly
loved dad of Caroline and Nicola,
step dad of Paul and Sean and
a much loved grandad of Sam,
Will, Hope and Millie.
Funeral service at 11.00am on
Thursday, September 26th at
St Joseph's RC Church, Rothwell
followed by interment at
Stanley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Parkinson's UK,
a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 5, 2019
