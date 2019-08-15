Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Beatrice Ismay Notice
Ismay Beatrice 'Bea' On Saturday August 3rd 2019, peacefully in hospital, aged 93 years surrounded by her lovely family.
Beloved wife of the late Tom,
much loved mum of Carol and Diane,
also a loving mum in law, nana and great nana and friend to many.
A celebration of life will take place
on Wednesday August 21st at
Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm followed by a wake at
Holmfield House.
Bright colours welcome.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Stroke Association,
a box will be provided.

Thank you to the staff at Pinderfields Hospital who were very kind.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 15, 2019
