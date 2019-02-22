Home

Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:00
Wakefield Crematorium
DAVIES Basil On 10th February 2019
suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital, Basil, aged 87 years, of Middlestown. A dearly loved husband of Evelyn, loving dad of Sharne, Ceri-Lea and the late Gareth, a dear father in law of Ken, a beloved brother and brother in law of Ken and Betty. Service and cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March at 1.00p.m. Family flowers only but donations would be much appreciated to
The Royal British Legion, a collection box will be available on the day.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 22, 2019
