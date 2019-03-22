|
MITCHELL Barry Barry passed away on the
9th March 2019 peacefully at his home following a long illness,
aged 83 years.
Barry, Partner of Ursula,
former Husband of Pauline,
Father to Brett and Lynn, beloved Grandad to Nichola, Sasha, Sara and Kayleigh. Great Grandad to Reagan, Niamh and Aoife.
Funeral service to be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 8th April at 11-40 am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
To thank all the individuals involved in his care donations to be made to Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Care.
A collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium or sent C/o George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett WF5 0AL.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 22, 2019
