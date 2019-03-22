Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Mitchell

Notice Condolences

Barry Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL Barry Barry passed away on the
9th March 2019 peacefully at his home following a long illness,
aged 83 years.
Barry, Partner of Ursula,
former Husband of Pauline,
Father to Brett and Lynn, beloved Grandad to Nichola, Sasha, Sara and Kayleigh. Great Grandad to Reagan, Niamh and Aoife.
Funeral service to be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 8th April at 11-40 am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
To thank all the individuals involved in his care donations to be made to Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Care.
A collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium or sent C/o George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett WF5 0AL.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices