Notice STRAFFORD Barbara Barbara's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, messages of condolence and tributes to Barbara received following their loss of a wonderful lady.

Grateful thanks to everyone who attended the funeral and kindly gave donations to Wakefield Hospice. Special thanks to the Reverend Erik Peeters for the beautiful and moving service and to the church warden and organist at St Peter's Church.

Thanks also to the staff on Ward 42 at Pinderfields Hospital and Wakefield Hospice for the care

and compassion shown towards Barbara. Finally, a sincere thank you to Sara and staff at Harpins Funeral Services for their thoughtfulness and dignified funeral arrangements. Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 15, 2019