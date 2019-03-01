|
STRAFFORD Barbara Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Wakefield Hospice, on 16th
February 2019, aged 88.
The devoted and darling wife of the late Douglas. Dearly loved and adored by all her family and will be very deeply missed.
We are so proud of Barbara's spirit and resilience during her illness.
Now together again with Douglas.
Funeral service and celebration of Barbara's life to take place on Friday 8 March, 12.45 at St Peters Church , Kirkthorpe, followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, for
Wakefield Hospice, may be left in the church or sent c/o
Harpin's Funeral Service, Wakefield. Telephone: 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
