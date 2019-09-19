Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Ossett)
7 Kingsway
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF5 8DA
01924 271612
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Barbara Hitchen Notice
Hitchen Barbara Ann
(nee Bickerdike) On Monday, September 9th,
formerly of Hall Green,
aged 86 years.

Barbara,
beloved wife of late Leonard,
cherished mum of Andrew,
a wonderful mum-in-law to Julie,
an adored and devoted grandma
of Charlotte, Rebecca and Greg
and loving sister of the
late Margaret Sidebottom.

Funeral service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday, September 26th at 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers for
The Alzheimer's Society may
be made on leaving the service.

Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 271 612
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 19, 2019
