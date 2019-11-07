|
CLEGG Barbara
(née Wainwright) On 1st November aged 95,
peacefully at home.
Much loved Mother of Robert Fisher and Mum in Law to Wendy.
Formerly beloved wife of the late Harold Fisher. She had a smile to brighten every day and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Funeral Friday 15th November. Service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.00am.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service. Tel. 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 7, 2019