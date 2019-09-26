Resources More Obituaries for Audrey Lindley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Audrey Lindley

Memories Condolences Lindley Audrey In loving memory

of Audrey Lindley,

a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Audrey died tragically in an accident on holiday abroad on

27th September 2018, aged 70.



Audrey was a happy, optimistic person who loved life. She was highly intelligent with great common sense. She loved puzzles and jigsaws. Audrey had many friends and was always loyal and uncritical to them. Despite leaving school at 15 Audrey gained a university honours degree as an adult. Audrey was a lifelong blood donor giving over 60 pints. She was a highly skilled designer knitter with many of her

garments sold abroad.

Audrey also knitted for many charities, including the Donkey Sanctuary. She loved animals and had many pets, particularly birds; she had a wide range of interests including egyptology and she learned British Sign Language. She flew on Concorde. Audrey visited many countries with her husband and family including the Twin Towers in New York, the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids and the Valley of the Kings in Egypt, the Great Barrier Reef, the Amazon, Sri Lanka, Russia, and many others. She always researched each country before the visit.

Audrey read widely, including all the books of John Steinbeck and Thomas Hardy. In recent years she listened to many audio books. Audrey was a keen singer, a member of the Elizabethans Operatic group in Ossett and performed in many productions in Ossett Town Hall, including Oliver! and the King and I. She was a member of the Kingsway Singers, giving three charity concerts each year in Ossett Methodist Church. This choir sang her favourite song at her funeral in Holy Trinity church on 5th December 2018. Audrey was deeply religious on a personal basis, wearing a cross every day. She prayed to her favourite Saint Anthony.



Losing Audrey is a devastation for us, difficult to accept and impossible to understand.



We will love and will miss her forever.



