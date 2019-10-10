|
|
|
FARMER Audrey September 30th, peacefully in hospital and of Newton Hill,
aged 79 years, the beloved
wife of the late Ted and a much loved and loving mum and grandma.
The funeral service
for Audrey will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday October 17th at 11.00.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be
given to Keswick Mountain Rescue
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 10, 2019