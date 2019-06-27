|
WROE Arthur June 15th peacefully in hospital
and of Eastmoor, aged 87 years.
The much loved husband for
many years of the late Dot, loving
dad of Hazel, Colin, Kelvin and Carol, a very dear and devoted
grandad and great grandad. Arthur's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Tuesday 9th July at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 27, 2019
