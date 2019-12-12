|
|
|
COLLEY Arthur December 1st, peacefully at
Ashby Lodge Care Home,
formerly of Outwood, aged 93 years, the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, much loved dad of Steven and the late Lesley and a dear
father in law of Christine and Alan.
The funeral service for Arthur
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 3rd January at 11.00. Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to the Wakefield Hospice, for which a box will be supplied.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 12, 2019