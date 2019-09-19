Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Massarella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Massarella

Notice

Anthony Massarella Notice
Massarella Anthony Carmin The family of the late Tony would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy and many letters of support received during their
recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to Fr Christopher
for his comforting words, nurses and staff at Wakefield Hospice for their care and attention and E.M.D.Parkinson for their efficient funeral arrangements.
Also to all who generously
donated a total of £265.00 to
the Wakefield Hospice.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.