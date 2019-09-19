|
Massarella Anthony Carmin The family of the late Tony would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy and many letters of support received during their
recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to Fr Christopher
for his comforting words, nurses and staff at Wakefield Hospice for their care and attention and E.M.D.Parkinson for their efficient funeral arrangements.
Also to all who generously
donated a total of £265.00 to
the Wakefield Hospice.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 19, 2019