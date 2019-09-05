Home

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:30
St Austin's R.C.Church
MASSARELLA ANTHONY CARMIN On August 26th, peacefully in Wakefield Hospice aged 85 years, TONY of Sandal, Wakefield, and former well known butcher at Busy Corner. A loving husband, father and grandpa. Requiem Mass will take place 11.30am Wednesday September 11th at St Austin's R.C.Church followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The Wakefield Hospice for which a box will be provided. Requiescat in Pace
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 5, 2019
