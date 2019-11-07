|
McMANUS
Annie On Tuesday 22nd October,
passed away peacefully at home. The wife of the late Kenneth and loving mum to Patricia, Ann, Mary and Kay, also a devoted grandma, great-grandma and
great-great grandma.
The service will take place at Dewsbury Crematorium on Thursday 14th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the
Salvation Army,
for which a plate will be available.
Any enquiries contact
G Steele & Son, Ossett,
01924 273285.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 7, 2019