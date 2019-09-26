Home

Anne Holcroft

Anne Holcroft Notice
HOLCROFT Anne B Passed away peacefully in Mapplewell Manor on
23rd September, aged 89 years. Formerly of Walton and Crofton. Much loved wife of the late Ken, mother of Richard, mother-in-law of Debbie, sister of Marie, sister-in-law of Stuart, auntie of Jonathan
and family.
Anne's funeral service will take place at Bethel Church, Royston on Friday 4th October at 10.30am followed by interment at Wakefield Cemetery. For any other enquiries, please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 26, 2019
