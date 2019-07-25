|
|
|
COPE Anne Christine 12/10/1952 - 05/07/2019
Died suddenly in Pinderfields Hospital following surgery.
Loving Wife of Alan, devoted Mum
of Emma and Andrew.
An adoring Granny of
Annabelle, Oliver and Heather.
A dear friend to many.
Anne was taken too soon and
she has left a huge void in
our hearts that can never be filled.
Funeral Monday 29th July, service
at St John the Baptist Church,
Normanton at 11:30am,
followed by cremation
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Wakefield Hospice.
Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service.
Tel. 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on July 25, 2019