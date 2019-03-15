|
DYSON (née Lucas)
Angela Passed away 5th March 2019.
You were loving and caring in every way, why did you have to
go away, a daughter, a sister
and a friend, why did your life
have to end?
Love you and miss you always, from Mam Lucas, sisters Maria and Jan, brother Ron, brother in law Graham, sister in law Diane and all the family xx
Funeral service to take place
26th March at Wakefield Crematorium, 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 15, 2019
