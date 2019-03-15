Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
15:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Dyson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Dyson

Notice Condolences

Angela Dyson Notice
DYSON (née Lucas)
Angela Passed away 5th March 2019.

You were loving and caring in every way, why did you have to
go away, a daughter, a sister
and a friend, why did your life
have to end?
Love you and miss you always, from Mam Lucas, sisters Maria and Jan, brother Ron, brother in law Graham, sister in law Diane and all the family xx

Funeral service to take place
26th March at Wakefield Crematorium, 3.00pm.

Family flowers only, donations
if desired for Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.