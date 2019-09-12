|
|
|
Brown Andrew On August 30th 2019, peacefully in hospital following a short illness, Andrew, aged 56 years,
of Wakefield.
A much loved dad of Emma, son of Sid, grandad of James-Thomas, father in law of Philip, and fiancee of Tracy. Loving brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him and devoted Chairman of L.U.D.O.
Funeral service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September
at 3pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be given at the service for L.U.D.O (Leeds United Disability Organisation) and S.U.R.F (Spinal Unit Recreational Fund).
Friends and family please meet at the crematorium.
Afterwards the family invite
you to join them at
Ryhill Village Social Club.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 12, 2019