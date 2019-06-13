Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:30
Wakefield Crematorium Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Wakefield Cemetery
Allan Briggs

Notice Condolences

Allan Briggs Notice
Briggs Allan John May 21st peacefully in hospital in Cyprus and of Sandal, aged 71 years,
the much loved dad of Rebecca
and son in law Lee, beloved
grandad of Leah and a loving
great grandad of Tyler and Roman.
The funeral service for Allan will take place at Wakefield Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 25th June at 12.30 followed by burial at
Wakefield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
but any donations in lieu will be
given to The Leeds Dogs Trust for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
