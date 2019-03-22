|
|
|
LOCKWOOD Alfred On 10th March 2019, peacefully at Ashcroft Nursing Home,
formerly of Sandal, Wakefield,
aged 81 years,
Alfred, beloved youngest son
of the late Annie and Fred,
much loved brother of Jessie
and the late Ruth and Walter,
dear brother-in-law of
Dorothy and the late Jeffrey,
loving uncle of Wayne, Russell,
Heather, Liz and Phil and
great uncle of Rachel and Katie.
Funeral service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd April 2019
at 11.15am. Friends please
accept this intimation.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Room of Repose,
Mirfield or, if preferred,
donations in lieu may be
placed in collection box provided
for the benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 22, 2019
