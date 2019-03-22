Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Lockwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Lockwood

Notice Condolences

Alfred Lockwood Notice
LOCKWOOD Alfred On 10th March 2019, peacefully at Ashcroft Nursing Home,
formerly of Sandal, Wakefield,
aged 81 years,
Alfred, beloved youngest son
of the late Annie and Fred,
much loved brother of Jessie
and the late Ruth and Walter,
dear brother-in-law of
Dorothy and the late Jeffrey,
loving uncle of Wayne, Russell,
Heather, Liz and Phil and
great uncle of Rachel and Katie.

Funeral service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd April 2019
at 11.15am. Friends please
accept this intimation.

Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Room of Repose,
Mirfield or, if preferred,
donations in lieu may be
placed in collection box provided
for the benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.