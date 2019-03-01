Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
13:15
St Peters Church Centre, Stanley
Albert Tranter Notice
TRANTER ALBERT RICHARD On February 20th peacefully in hospital, aged 95 years, of Stanley.
Albert beloved husband of
the late Jane, dearly loved dad of David, Barry, June, and Shirley also a much loved grandad,
great grandad and great great grandad.

Funeral service 1.15pm
Thursday March 14th at
St Peters Church Centre, Stanley followed by interment in
Stanley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Dementia UK for which a plate will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
