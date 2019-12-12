|
|
|
McCullen
Albert Of Crofton, passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital with his loving family by his side on
3rd December, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Pam, loving dad of Adele and Daran, cherished grandad of Danielle, Andrew and Tasmin and loved "g" grandpa of Harvey, Spencer and Chloe.
Albert will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 20th December at St Pauls Church, Walton at 12.00pm prior to interment at Ryhill Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Salvation Army may be left in the donation box at the back of church. All enquiries to R. J. Burgess Manorfields Funeral Home, Crofton, 01924 860097
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 12, 2019