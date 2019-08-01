|
|
|
KING ALASTAIR SIMON Peacefully in hospital on 24th July, aged 53 years.
A much loved husband, dad, grandad, son and brother.
Alastair's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium tomorrow, Friday 2nd August at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please. Any donations in lieu will be given to the MS Society Wakefield and District & Mutual Support,
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 1, 2019