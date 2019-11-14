|
PICKUP Alan October 26th peacefully in hospital, formerly of Peacock and Eastmoor, aged 71 years, the beloved husband of the late Josephine, loving dad of Alison, Jason, Alan and Thomas and a much loved grandad and great grandad who will be greatly missed. The funeral service for Alan will take place at St Andrews Church on Monday December 2nd at 11.00am followed by burial at Wakefield Cemetery. Would any old friends or former work colleagues of Alan who can share any stories please contact Harpin's Funeral Service,
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019