Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Pickup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Pickup

Notice Condolences

Alan Pickup Notice
PICKUP Alan October 26th peacefully in hospital, formerly of Peacock and Eastmoor, aged 71 years, the beloved husband of the late Josephine, loving dad of Alison, Jason, Alan and Thomas and a much loved grandad and great grandad who will be greatly missed. The funeral service for Alan will take place at St Andrews Church on Monday December 2nd at 11.00am followed by burial at Wakefield Cemetery. Would any old friends or former work colleagues of Alan who can share any stories please contact Harpin's Funeral Service,
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -