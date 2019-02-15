|
Kriens Alan
Of Thornes Wakefield, Peacefully at home on
2nd February 2019
aged 79 Years.
Beloved husband of Barbara, Much loved father of Andrew Kriens and Helen Trevor,
Cherished grandfather of James, Sophie, Zachary, Callan, Brother of Roy and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service will take place Thursday 21st February 2019 at Wakefield crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only, Donations will be collected at the crematorium for the Motor Neurone disease society and the Macula Society.
All enquires to
Wakefield funeral service
76 Horbury road.
Tel 01924 372260
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
