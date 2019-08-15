Resources More Obituaries for Alan Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alan Hall

Notice HALL Alan James Sally and family would like to send their very warm and sincere thanks to all the family, friends and neighbours for their loving expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations totalling £535 for Wakefield Hospice in memory of Alan who passed away on 25th July after 36 hours of perfect hospice care. Thanks also to the Doctors, Nurses and Specialist Nurses who looked after Alan in the last 6 years. Special thanks to Dr Joanne Dobson and all the staff at Chaplethorpe Surgery for their never-ending care and attention, also to Martyn Beecham for his inspiring and uplifting service. Howarth Funeral Service provided a gold standard in funeral arrangements.

Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 15, 2019