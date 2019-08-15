Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Hall

Notice

Alan Hall Notice
HALL Alan James Sally and family would like to send their very warm and sincere thanks to all the family, friends and neighbours for their loving expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations totalling £535 for Wakefield Hospice in memory of Alan who passed away on 25th July after 36 hours of perfect hospice care. Thanks also to the Doctors, Nurses and Specialist Nurses who looked after Alan in the last 6 years. Special thanks to Dr Joanne Dobson and all the staff at Chaplethorpe Surgery for their never-ending care and attention, also to Martyn Beecham for his inspiring and uplifting service. Howarth Funeral Service provided a gold standard in funeral arrangements.
Thank you all.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.