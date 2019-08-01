|
HALL Alan On 25th July 2019 (of Durkar) peacefully at Wakefield Hospice, after a long illness with his family
by his side, aged 70 years.
Beloved husband of Sally and
dearly loved son to Lily and the
late Richard, brother to John, Steven, Mary and the late Richard and a dearly loved brother in law to Christine, Norma, David and Kay, loved uncle and great uncle.
Funeral Thursday 8th August service at Wakefield Crematorium
at 2.20pm. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired to
Wakefield Hospice, a donation
box will be available at the
funeral service.
Further enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 1, 2019