Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:15
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Matuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matuk M.D.

Notice Condolences

Matuk M.D. Notice
MATUK Dr MD On Thursday
7th February
Dr MD Matuk passed peacefully away, at Pinderfields Hospital, aged 90 years, with his family at his bedside.
The loving husband of
Mrs Deni Matuk and wonderful father to David, Thelma, Belinda and Helen and Grandad to
Lottie and Phoebe.
Throughout his life he cared for the sick and elderly as a Medical GP practising in Barnsley
and afterwards he moved into forensics as a Police Surgeon.
We miss him so very much.
Funeral Saturday 23rd February, service at Wakefield Crematorium at 10.20am. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.