MATUK Dr MD On Thursday
7th February
Dr MD Matuk passed peacefully away, at Pinderfields Hospital, aged 90 years, with his family at his bedside.
The loving husband of
Mrs Deni Matuk and wonderful father to David, Thelma, Belinda and Helen and Grandad to
Lottie and Phoebe.
Throughout his life he cared for the sick and elderly as a Medical GP practising in Barnsley
and afterwards he moved into forensics as a Police Surgeon.
We miss him so very much.
Funeral Saturday 23rd February, service at Wakefield Crematorium at 10.20am. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
