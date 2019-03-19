Resources More Obituaries for James DEVLIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James DEVLIN

Notice DEVLIN

James (Jim)

Dernagh, Coalisland

The family of the late Jim Devlin would like to express our thanks and gratitude to all our family, friends, and neighbours who sympathised with us on our recent sad bereavement. Thanks to all who called to the house, provided food and assistance at the wake, sent Mass Cards and sympathy cards, or attended the funeral. Thanks to Fr McCallion for celebrating the Requiem Mass and to Siobhan O'Neill for her beautiful singing. Appreciation is also given to Margaret the Sacristan and to those who prepared the grave. Special thanks must go to staff in Cove Manor Nursing Home who provided exemplary care to Jim in the last years of his life. Thanks also to the Doctors in Coagh Medical Practise who attended Jim in Cove Manor and to Peter Devlin and staff from Dorman Funeral Directors for their dignified and respectful funeral arrangements. Thank you to The Kitchen Catering and Clonoe O'Rahilly's for the funeral lunch. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Jim's Months Mind Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church, Clonoe, on Friday 22nd March at 7.30pm. Published in Tyrone Times on Mar. 19, 2019