Valley Funeral Service
Valley Road
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire HX7 7DZ
01422 842683
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00
Hebden Royd Methodist Church
Winnie Smith Notice
Smith Winnie Passed away peacefully at home on 21st August, aged 102.
Much loved and sadly missed by her daughters Cath and Linda, sons-in-law, her grandchildren and great grandchildren,
The funeral will take place on
Friday 6th September at
Hebden Royd Methodist
Church at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations
in Winnie's memory may be made to Mytholm Meadows.
Enquiries to
Valley Funeral Service,
Valley Road, Hebden Bridge
HX7 7BZ. Tel 01422 842683
Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 29, 2019
