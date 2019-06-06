|
CRANIDGE Wendy
Priest Died peacefully in hospital on
27th May 2019, aged 88 years.
Wendy was the wife of the late Peter, mother of Simon, Giles
and Emma also grandmother
to Charlotte and Tobias.
Her funeral service will be held
in St. Mary's Church on Friday
21st June at 1.00pm followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Wendy
will be given to Shelter.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on June 6, 2019
