NORMAN Vicky 24.5.1934 - 22.10.2019
Died peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Vicky was the Wife of Peter, much loved Mum of Mark, Martin, Paul and Jane also a treasured Grandma and friend of many.
Her funeral service will be held in Blackshawhead Chapel on
Friday 8th November at 12 noon, followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations in memory of Vicky will be given to P.A.W.S.A, a charity very close to her heart.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 31, 2019